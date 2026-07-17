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How to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples benefit from newborn DNA screening

By Gail Garvey, NHMRC Leadership Fellow and Professor in Indigenous Health Research, The University of Queensland
Sarah Norris, Associate Professor of Health Technology Assessment, Leeder Centre for Health Policy, Economics and Data, School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Biological samples and data from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been misused in the past. So how would we make a new screening program safer?The Conversation


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