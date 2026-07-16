World Cup VAR controversies show why human referees should decide where potential fouls begin
By Angela Schneider, Director, International Centre for Olympic Studies, Western University
Guanpeng Zhou, Research Associate, International Centre for Olympic Studies, Western University
Two overturned World Cup goals, in Argentina-Egypt and Norway-England, show that replay can reveal a foul, but only a referee can decide how far back the review should go.
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- Thursday, July 16, 2026