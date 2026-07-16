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Human Rights Observatory

Yes, breathing wildfire smoke can harm your health – here’s what you can do to protect yourself

By Colleen E. Reid, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Colorado Boulder
Wildfire smoke has been pouring across the U.S. border from fires in Canada again, turning skies an eerie shade of orange in several states in July 2026. In the West, smoke has also been spreading into communities in Colorado and neighboring…The Conversation


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