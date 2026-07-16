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Human Rights Observatory

Libya: ICC Greenlights First Case to Move to Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri appeared before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, December 3, 2025. © 2025 International Criminal Court (The Hague) – The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s confirmation of war crimes and crimes against humanity charges against the Libyan suspect Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, the first after 15 years of investigation, is a milestone for justice in Libya, Human Rights Watch said today.On July 16, 2026, a panel of three pretrial judges unanimously confirmed charges for 17 counts…


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