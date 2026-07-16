Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Car-free streets reduce noise and air pollution. More cities should have them

By Liam O'Brien, Professor in Building Engineering, Carleton University
Every summer, cities around the world host car-free days and temporarily pedestrianize streets. Following their success elsewhere in the world, temporary pedestrianized streets are becoming more common in North America, such as for large sporting events, cultural festivals and farmers’ markets.

This year, as part of the FIFA World Cup, some cities in North America created pedestrianized fan zones for spectators and visitors. In Vancouver, the city pedestrianized a large stretch…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who owns an AI generated song? What we can learn from the phonograph and the evolution of copyright laws
~ The 2026 World Cup has been a tournament where alcohol brands hoped to win influence through sponsorship
~ How a forgotten Toronto story shows Hemingway beginning to invent himself as a fiction writer
~ EU/Tunisia: Three years on, EU migration cooperation still fueling human rights violations in Tunisia
~ Grattan on Friday: the zeitgeist doesn’t suit Angus Taylor but he could do more to help himself
~ Spain wildfires: with 13 dead, we need to start measuring fire damage in lives – not just hectares
~ Why some primates have even tougher births than humans
~ Can speaking multiple languages really lower dementia risk? It’s not that simple
~ Wherever AI is heading next, older people want a say
~ Lebanon: Abolishing Death Penalty Within Reach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter