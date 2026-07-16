No evidence mobile phones cause brain cancer – new study
By Sarah Diepstraten, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer Division, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
John (Eddie) La Marca, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
For one thing, there’d be a much higher rate of brain cancers in the decades since mobile phones were widely adopted.
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- Thursday, July 16, 2026