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Human Rights Observatory

Beyond $50k arts degrees: what has Job-ready Graduates done to postgrad study?

By Andrew Norton, Professor of Higher Education Policy, Monash University
Ren-Hao Xu, Lecturer, Graduate School of Education, The University of Western Australia
Under the Morrison government’s Job-ready Graduates scheme, the price of arts degrees more than doubled to over A$50,000.

But while attention has understandably been focused on undergraduate degrees, what has happened at the postgraduate level?

In a new research…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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