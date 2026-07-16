Floods forced Zimbabwean women to leave their homes. They rebuilt their lives but here’s what they still need
By Gracsious Maviza, Gender and Migration Scientist; Regional Lead for Southern Africa in the CGIAR FOCUS Climate Security Team, CGIAR
Joyce Takaindisa, Research Team Lead for East Africa - Climate Security, CGIAR
New research shows how women in rural Zimbabwe rebuilt their lives after Cyclone Dineo displaced hundreds of families and swept away their homes.
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- Thursday, July 16, 2026