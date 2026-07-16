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Human Rights Observatory

Mindfulness may help marathon runners cope with ‘hitting the wall’ — 3 strategies for endurance

By Shaelyn Strachan, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba
When runners ‘hit the wall,’ they experience sudden debilitating fatigue, difficulty keeping pace, and often, a shift away from their goal pace towards surviving until the finish line.The Conversation


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