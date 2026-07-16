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Africa’s Greater Horn region is facing a looming polycrisis fueled by conflict, prices, climate and disease

By Daniel Maxwell, Professor Emeritus of Food Security, Tufts University
Alex de Waal, Research Professor and Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation at The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Luka Kuol, Adjunct Professor of African Security Studies, University of Juba
Merry Fitzpatrick, Research Assistant Professor of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University
Peter Hailey, Visiting Fellow, Tufts University
The impacts of a strengthening El Niño and the lingering effects of the war in Iran highlight two separate and seemingly unrelated global hazards. But in the Greater Horn of Africa, an area already beset by prolonged crisis and conflict, these factors are combining with…The Conversation


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