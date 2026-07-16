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Melatonin may help ease chronic muscle and joint pain, new study suggests

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Melatonin is known for helping us sleep, but a new study suggests it may also ease chronic muscle and joint pain.The Conversation


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