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Human Rights Observatory

Who owns an AI generated song? What we can learn from the phonograph and the evolution of copyright laws

By Anna Monnereau, PhD Candidate in Music Copyright, Bangor University; Liverpool Hope University
Copyright is built on the idea that human creativity deserves protection. Legally, this is known as “originality”. The principle is simple: people create valuable cultural works and the law protects that effort.

But artificial intelligence (AI) is challenging one of copyright law’s most basic assumptions. In doing so, it may force us to rethink what we mean by intellectual property.

AI can now generate songs, images, novels and artworks in seconds. Many of these works are already being streamed, licensed and sold. This raises an increasingly important question: should works…The Conversation


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