Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU/Tunisia: Three years on, EU migration cooperation still fueling human rights violations in Tunisia

By Amnesty International
Three years after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen migration cooperation with Tunisia, the European Union (EU)’s unchecked support for border control in the country continues to fuel serious human rights violations against migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, Amnesty International said today.    The European Commission and Tunisia signed the deal on 16 July 2023, despite clear public documentation of a sharply deteriorating human rights situation in the country, including racist abuse and unlawful collective expulsions by the authorities that often involved torture […]…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Young people are among the most at risk of stalking – but many don’t recognise it
~ Who owns an AI generated song? What we can learn from the phonograph and the evolution of copyright laws
~ The 2026 World Cup has been a tournament where alcohol brands hoped to win influence through sponsorship
~ How a forgotten Toronto story shows Hemingway beginning to invent himself as a fiction writer
~ Grattan on Friday: the zeitgeist doesn’t suit Angus Taylor but he could do more to help himself
~ Spain wildfires: with 13 dead, we need to start measuring fire damage in lives – not just hectares
~ Why some primates have even tougher births than humans
~ Can speaking multiple languages really lower dementia risk? It’s not that simple
~ Wherever AI is heading next, older people want a say
~ Lebanon: Abolishing Death Penalty Within Reach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter