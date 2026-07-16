Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: the zeitgeist doesn’t suit Angus Taylor but he could do more to help himself

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As he surveys the degraded and demoralised Liberal Party he presides over, Angus Taylor has two major problems – and that’s leaving aside One Nation.

The first is that his own performance is often cack-handed. The second is he is not, as the saying goes, meeting the voters where they are. He should – in theory – be able to tackle the former. The latter is more fundamental.

It always surprises how often Taylor comes out with the wrong line, or is caught out without an answer to an obvious question. Like, after his robust attack last week on One Nation, saying this week…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Young people are among the most at risk of stalking – but many don’t recognise it
~ Who owns an AI generated song? What we can learn from the phonograph and the evolution of copyright laws
~ The 2026 World Cup has been a tournament where alcohol brands hoped to win influence through sponsorship
~ How a forgotten Toronto story shows Hemingway beginning to invent himself as a fiction writer
~ EU/Tunisia: Three years on, EU migration cooperation still fueling human rights violations in Tunisia
~ Spain wildfires: with 13 dead, we need to start measuring fire damage in lives – not just hectares
~ Why some primates have even tougher births than humans
~ Can speaking multiple languages really lower dementia risk? It’s not that simple
~ Wherever AI is heading next, older people want a say
~ Lebanon: Abolishing Death Penalty Within Reach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter