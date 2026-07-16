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Can speaking multiple languages really lower dementia risk? It’s not that simple

By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
The risk of dementia rises as the brain ages. One reason is that connections between brain cells weaken over time. Diseases of the brain, such as Alzheimer’s and stroke, can speed this up, eventually leading to dementia, a loss of mental abilities and a loss of independence.

Scientists can now estimate a person’s brain age from brain scans, and compare it with their actual age. This difference, known as the brain-age gap, can predict…The Conversation


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