Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Abolishing Death Penalty Within Reach

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Members of three parliamentary committees in Lebanon jointly approved a draft law abolishing the death penalty on July 9, 2026, putting Lebanon on the precipice of becoming the first country in the Middle East region to formally end capital punishment, Human Rights Watch said today. The draft law requires approval by the parliament’s general assembly to become law. Lebanese lawmakers meeting on July 15 and 16 to discuss and vote on this draft law, among others, should pass the law and cement this monumental advance for human rights and criminal justice in Lebanon. “Despite…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Young people are among the most at risk of stalking – but many don’t recognise it
~ Who owns an AI generated song? What we can learn from the phonograph and the evolution of copyright laws
~ The 2026 World Cup has been a tournament where alcohol brands hoped to win influence through sponsorship
~ How a forgotten Toronto story shows Hemingway beginning to invent himself as a fiction writer
~ EU/Tunisia: Three years on, EU migration cooperation still fueling human rights violations in Tunisia
~ Grattan on Friday: the zeitgeist doesn’t suit Angus Taylor but he could do more to help himself
~ Spain wildfires: with 13 dead, we need to start measuring fire damage in lives – not just hectares
~ Why some primates have even tougher births than humans
~ Can speaking multiple languages really lower dementia risk? It’s not that simple
~ Wherever AI is heading next, older people want a say
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter