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Human Rights Observatory

US Communities Face Broken Promises on Air Pollution Monitoring

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Robert Taylor in Reserve, Saint John the Baptist Parish, in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley. October 17, 2023. © 2023 Eli Reed for Human Rights Watch On July 13, the Trump administration again clawed back a crucial rule that would have expanded monitoring of hazardous air pollutants in the United States, two days before it was set to go into effect.Communities living close to facilities producing dangerous air pollution in the US were set to celebrate a victory that would equip them with more information about the deadly pollutants in their backyards, such as benzene…


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