Bird flu has reached New Zealand – what this means and what comes next
By Jemma Geoghegan, Professor and Webster Family Chair in Viral Pathogenesis, University of Otago
Nigel French, Distinguished Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Public Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
The confirmation of the bird flu virus in a brown skua appears to be a single detection. Ongoing surveillance will be essential to detect any further cases.
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- Wednesday, July 15, 2026