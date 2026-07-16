Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This rare Australian wattle is on the brink of extinction: new research

By Brittany Hogben, PhD Candidate in Conservation Biology, Adelaide University
Andrew Lowe, Director, Environment Institute, Adelaide University
Colette Blyth, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide
James B. Dorey, Lecturer in Biological Sciences, University of Wollongong
The spidery wattle (Acacia araneosa) is a national treasure.

This plant is named for its spidery, leaf-like phyllodes and shares the same iconic golden flowers as Australia’s floral emblem, the golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha).

The spidery wattle is extremely rare, found only in a tiny area of South Australia’s Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary and Vulkathunha-Gammon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Military Seizing Government Critics
~ Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead: a fitting end to the Harlem trilogy that is sure to make it a classic of New York fiction
~ ‘Heartstopper’ is helping LGBTQ+ fans find hope and community across time and space
~ ‘7.6 billion mugs of tea a second’: a new way to make sense of the heat pouring into our oceans
~ Why is it so hard for unis to agree on a definition of ‘antisemitism’?
~ Meningitis B vaccine rollout begins for students – what you need to know
~ El Salvador: The human cost of the state of exception could amount to crimes against humanity
~ ‘Balcony solar’ and plug-in systems could help cut your energy costs. But only if rules change
~ Trump wants to make daylight saving time permanent – but some fear the move would be a nightmare
~ Australia wants to ‘manage’ AI. What will that look like?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter