This rare Australian wattle is on the brink of extinction: new research
By Brittany Hogben, PhD Candidate in Conservation Biology, Adelaide University
Andrew Lowe, Director, Environment Institute, Adelaide University
Colette Blyth, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide
James B. Dorey, Lecturer in Biological Sciences, University of Wollongong
The spidery wattle (Acacia araneosa) is a national treasure.
This plant is named for its spidery, leaf-like phyllodes and shares the same iconic golden flowers as Australia’s floral emblem, the golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha).
The spidery wattle is extremely rare, found only in a tiny area of South Australia’s Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary and Vulkathunha-Gammon…
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- Wednesday, July 15, 2026