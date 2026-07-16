Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This haunting novel narrated by a book stayed with me for weeks

By Angela Glindemann, PhD Candidate, Creative Writing, RMIT University
Angela O’Keeffe’s compelling new novel, Phantom Days, is a haunting contemplation of the power (or, perhaps more precisely, the agency) of stories.

Isabel, in her thirties, ends a short romance with Lewis after an act of violence he attempts to obscure. Shortly afterwards, she develops a phantom pregnancy: while her body behaves as though she is pregnant, there is no foetus.

Review: Phantom Days…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Military Seizing Government Critics
~ Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead: a fitting end to the Harlem trilogy that is sure to make it a classic of New York fiction
~ ‘Heartstopper’ is helping LGBTQ+ fans find hope and community across time and space
~ ‘7.6 billion mugs of tea a second’: a new way to make sense of the heat pouring into our oceans
~ Why is it so hard for unis to agree on a definition of ‘antisemitism’?
~ Meningitis B vaccine rollout begins for students – what you need to know
~ El Salvador: The human cost of the state of exception could amount to crimes against humanity
~ ‘Balcony solar’ and plug-in systems could help cut your energy costs. But only if rules change
~ Trump wants to make daylight saving time permanent – but some fear the move would be a nightmare
~ Australia wants to ‘manage’ AI. What will that look like?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS