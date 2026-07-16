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Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Military Seizing Government Critics

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Uganda’s military is arbitrarily seizing government critics, holding them incommunicado, then handing them over for bogus prosecutions, Human Rights Watch said today. These actions are an apparent effort to silence and curtail all opposition and the independent media.Since mid-June 2026, security forces have unlawfully seized at least five critics of President Yoweri Museveni and his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF). The army has also raided and is laying siege to the country’s largest independent media company, forcing it to cease…


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