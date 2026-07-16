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Human Rights Observatory

It is rare to watch an Australian TV drama that feels as effortless as The F Ward

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
There’s a perennial appeal to medical TV shows. A hospital – as a kind of self-contained environment – is a great context for the study of different characters, and there’s something about the episodic format that fits with the idea of having to treat different illnesses on different days.

Each episode can involve a panoply of different acute cases, and there’s space around this to develop the kinds of character quirks and interpersonal relationships that fuel TV drama.

Add to this the high-pressure context of working in a hospital emergency dapartment, and we can see…The Conversation


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