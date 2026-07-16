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A volcano in the Philippines erupted two weeks ago. Here’s why scientists are still watching it closely

By Saini Samim, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Hayden Dalton, Lecturer in Geoscience, The University of Melbourne
Valerie Shayne Olfindo, PhD Candidate, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
This year alone, the Philippines’ volcano monitoring agency has recorded 18 eruptive events at Taal Volcano – but they haven’t been the kind you might expect.The Conversation


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