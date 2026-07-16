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Human Rights Observatory

Trump Administration Scrutinizes Groups Representing Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant teens line up for a class in San Benito, Texas, in August 29, 2019. © 2019 Eric Gay/AP Photo Federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and Health and Human Services made unannounced visits in June to several DC-area legal aid nonprofits dedicated to representing unaccompanied immigrant children.According to media reports, the agents asked for documents and financial records relating to the organizations’ child clients from Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), Amica, and Ayuda. Leaders from the targeted organizations…


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