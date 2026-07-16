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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistani Strikes in Afghanistan Raise Civilian Casualty Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Residents walk through the rubble from Pakistani airstrikes that killed civilians in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Afghanistan, June 29, 2026. © 2026 Saifullah Zahir/AP Photo On June 29, Pakistani airstrikes in three provinces in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 28 civilians and wounded at least 49, including among them women and children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Pakistani authorities assert that they were targeting militants responsible for attacking Pakistani security personnel days…


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