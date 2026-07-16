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What if disabled astronauts are just better suited to space?

By Zoe Elisabeth Swann Baillie, Research Associate in Humanity and Space, University of Leicester
The UK Space Agency and space startup Vast just signed an agreement to send Paralympic sprinter and below-knee amputee John McFall into orbit as early as 2027. Most coverage framed it as a victory for inclusion. As a space health researcher, I think something far more interesting happened.

For 70 years, spaceflight has assumed a rigid archetype: a healthy white man with a military background. The assumption was that physical uniformity minimised risk. As we…The Conversation


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