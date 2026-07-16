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Human Rights Observatory

Ro Khanna, Settler Violence, and What Netanyahu Got Wrong

By Human Rights Watch
Democratic Congressman of California Ro Khanna got a taste of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation on July 8. While visiting the occupied West Bank, Khanna said he and his team were stopped by armed Israeli settlers who were soon joined by four Israeli soldiers that proceeded to hold the group for over an hour. Khanna was visiting Khirbet Zanuta, a Bedouin village whose residents were forced to flee in late 2023 following a series of violent raids by settlers from a nearby outpost. Click to expand Image Israeli settlers blocking the convoy of U.S. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA),…


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