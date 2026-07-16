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Human Rights Observatory

A New Generation of Eritreans Enters Indefinite Service

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Satellite Imagery of the Sawa military camp, including the Warsai Yikealo Secondary School, recorded in January 2015. Imagery © DigitalGlobe - Maxar Technologies 2019; Source: Google Earth Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and other senior government officials presided over the 38th graduation ceremony of secondary school students from the Sawa military training center on July 11.Though graduation ceremonies are ordinarily a cause for celebration and the promise of a new future, for many young Eritreans, Sawa’s graduation ceremonies sadly mark the loss of both—and…


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