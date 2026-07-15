Ethiopia’s national parks are working for wildlife – but not always for the people living near them
By James Borrell, Research Leader in Agrobiodiversity and Conservation, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Bezawit Genanaw, Lecturer and Researcher
Sophie Jago, Researcher in agrobiodiveristy and conservation at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Wendawek Abebe Mengesha, Associate Professor, Addis Ababa University
Ethiopia’s protected areas conserve almost 10% of the country, but new research has found that people living near nature reserves may be more likely to go hungry.
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- Wednesday, July 15, 2026