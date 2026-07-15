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How Thomas Tuchel thinks differently: by an expert in football coaching

By David Turner, Senior Lecturer in Sports Coaching, Anglia Ruskin University
As a football coach, Thomas Tuchel has done things differently to many of his colleagues.

For example, it is extremely rare for lower league footballers to become the head coaches of top sides. But that’s what Tuchel did, playing as a defender in Germany’s bottom tiers, before going on to manage elite teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

It’s also unusual for youth team coaches to become coaches to senior sides, or to make the leap from coaching relatively small clubs to some…The Conversation


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