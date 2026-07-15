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Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Belarus’s highwire act teeters under Russian pressure

By Paul Hansbury, Research Fellow in the Institute for Global Sustainable Development, University of Warwick
With Russia pressuring Belarus to play a more active role in the war, Ukraine is strengthening the hand of the exiled Belarusian opposition.The Conversation


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