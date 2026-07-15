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Taxi Driver at 50: how Martin Scorsese’s film foreshadowed the manosphere

By Nathan Abrams, Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
As plumes of steam rise and dissipate from the grates of New York in the opening frames of Taxi Driver, we see the unsettled brown eyes of Travis Bickle, played by Robert De Niro in a career-defining role.

The second of Martin Scorsese’s successful collaborations with De Niro, the pair went on to make another eight feature films. Scorsese was a new breed of director, pushing the boundaries of “New Hollywood” – an era that broke the rules of the studio system to produce something rawer, darker and willing to explore…The Conversation


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