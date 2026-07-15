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Human Rights Observatory

Immersive Documentary Centers Human Rights in Climate Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident of the Ngongosila community in Malaita Province, Solomon Islands views Virtual Reality content during a demo session. © 2025 NowHere Media/Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – A new immersive documentary spotlighting the climate crisis in the Pacific nation of Solomon Islands will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival September 2–12, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. Academy Award-nominated actor and human rights advocate Mark Ruffalo has joined forces with Human Rights Watch to narrate the extended reality experience, “Solwata.”The 25-minute…


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