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Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Police raids on independent bookshops reported again in new blow to freedom of expression

By Amnesty International
Responding to the reported arrest of five people in police raids on two independent bookstores in Hong Kong today, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Sarah Brooks said: “This year’s escalating attacks on Hong Kong’s independent bookstores hammer home the chilling reality of what the city has become: a place where you can be criminalized simply […] The post Hong Kong: Police raids on independent bookshops reported again in new blow to freedom of expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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