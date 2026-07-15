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How to be grateful to someone – even when you really don’t want to

By Mark Schroeder, Professor of Philosophy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
There are few greater feelings than the sense of heartfelt gratitude to another human being who has done you a solid. Sincere thanks and reciprocation are part of the glue that binds us in human relationships.

But sometimes you’re just not feeling it. You know that you have benefited from what someone has done for you, but you don’t really feel grateful to them for doing it. Most teenagers go through this period with their parents. Maybe you take your partner or colleague for granted.

For me,…The Conversation


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