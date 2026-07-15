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‘7.6 billion mugs of tea a second’: a new way to make sense of the heat pouring into our oceans

By Jan Zalasiewicz, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Leicester
Colin Summerhayes, Marine Geologist and Oceanographer, Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge
Martin J. Head, Professor of Earth Sciences, Brock University
Imagine almost every person on Earth doing nothing but making cups of tea, day and night, one every second – and pouring every single one into the sea.

It sounds absurd. Yet it helps us picture one of the biggest changes happening to our planet.

Although we experience global warming through hotter air and record-breaking heatwaves, the atmosphere is only a sideshow, which we happen to especially notice because we live within it. The more important feature is that the ocean is absorbing some 90%…The Conversation


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