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Human Rights Observatory

Meningitis B vaccine rollout begins for students – what you need to know

By Hamid Merchant, Head of Department for Bioscience, University of East London
Thousands of students heading to university or residential college this autumn will be eligible for a free meningococcal group B (MenB) vaccine, following an outbreak in Kent earlier this year that was linked to two deaths. From July 20, participating pharmacies across England will offer MenB vaccinations to eligible students. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the vaccine?


The MenB vaccine helps protect against meningococcal group B bacteria, which can cause meningitis and septicaemia – serious infections that can rapidly become life-threatening.

I’m starting…The Conversation


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