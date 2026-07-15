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Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: The human cost of the state of exception could amount to crimes against humanity

By Amnesty International
What began as a temporary measure allegedly to combat gang violence has evolved into a permanent system that promotes and justifies mass arbitrary detentions, the suspension of guarantees, and serious human rights violations that could amount to crimes against humanity. These are the conclusions reached by Amnesty International in its new report “Security” without rights: The impact […] The post El Salvador: The human cost of the state of exception could amount to crimes against humanity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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