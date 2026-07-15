Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Balcony solar’ and plug-in systems could help cut your energy costs. But only if rules change

By Nicola Willand, Associate Professor in Housing, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Alan Pears, Senior Industry Fellow, Environment and Planning, RMIT University
Mike Roberts, Senior Research Fellow, School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Xiufang (Leah) Li, Lecturer, Communication and Media Studies, RMIT University
Australia is a world leader when it comes to adopting rooftop solar systems. But our solar transition is leaving renters and apartment dwellers behind.

According to the latest census, almost one-third of Australians rent their homes, live in apartments or are connected to private energy networks. These households are largely unable to benefit from rooftop solar.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Competitive youth sport: how to be a supportive parent
~ Why walking football offers older people a different story about ageing
~ Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead: a fitting end to the Harlem trilogy that is sure to make it a classic of New York fiction
~ ‘Heartstopper’ is helping LGBTQ+ fans find hope and community across time and space
~ ‘7.6 billion mugs of tea a second’: a new way to make sense of the heat pouring into our oceans
~ Why is it so hard for unis to agree on a definition of ‘antisemitism’?
~ Meningitis B vaccine rollout begins for students – what you need to know
~ El Salvador: The human cost of the state of exception could amount to crimes against humanity
~ Trump wants to make daylight saving time permanent – but some fear the move would be a nightmare
~ Australia wants to ‘manage’ AI. What will that look like?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter