‘Balcony solar’ and plug-in systems could help cut your energy costs. But only if rules change
By Nicola Willand, Associate Professor in Housing, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Alan Pears, Senior Industry Fellow, Environment and Planning, RMIT University
Mike Roberts, Senior Research Fellow, School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Xiufang (Leah) Li, Lecturer, Communication and Media Studies, RMIT University
Australia is a world leader when it comes to adopting rooftop solar systems. But our solar transition is leaving renters and apartment dwellers behind.
According to the latest census, almost one-third of Australians rent their homes, live in apartments or are connected to private energy networks. These households are largely unable to benefit from rooftop solar.
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- Wednesday, July 15, 2026