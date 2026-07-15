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Australia wants to ‘manage’ AI. What will that look like?

By Rita Matulionyte, Associate Professor in Law, Macquarie University
Hours before Albanese delivered a major speech on AI in Sydney, the US state of New York imposed a one-year pause on building new data centres.The Conversation


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