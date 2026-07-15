Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Deaths, Neglect in Fort Bliss Immigration Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters opposing mass deportations by ICE hold signs during a demonstration held outside of Fort Bliss, the US Army base where a large new ICE detention facility is being built, in El Paso, Texas, August 17, 2025. © 2025 REUTERS/Paul Ratje (Washington, DC) – People held in the immigration detention camp at the US Army’s Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas have experienced serious abuse, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a joint report released today. People detained at Camp East Montana have experienced indiscriminate beatings,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Competitive youth sport: how to be a supportive parent
~ Why walking football offers older people a different story about ageing
~ Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead: a fitting end to the Harlem trilogy that is sure to make it a classic of New York fiction
~ ‘Heartstopper’ is helping LGBTQ+ fans find hope and community across time and space
~ ‘7.6 billion mugs of tea a second’: a new way to make sense of the heat pouring into our oceans
~ Why is it so hard for unis to agree on a definition of ‘antisemitism’?
~ Meningitis B vaccine rollout begins for students – what you need to know
~ El Salvador: The human cost of the state of exception could amount to crimes against humanity
~ ‘Balcony solar’ and plug-in systems could help cut your energy costs. But only if rules change
~ Trump wants to make daylight saving time permanent – but some fear the move would be a nightmare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter