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Human Rights Observatory

First Nations people face racism in hospitals. They told us one thing makes a difference

By Elissa Elvidge, Research Fellow, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Yin Paradies, Professor of Race Relations, Deakin University
We know First Nations people encounter frequent and pervasive racism in every facet of their daily lives. But since the 2023 Voice referendum, these experiences have increased significantly – including in health care.

When First Nations people face racism at the doctor’s office or in a hospital or pharmacy, it can profoundly impact both their mental and physical health.

Evidence shows it can leadThe Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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