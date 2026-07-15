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From smartphones to clinics: What Indonesia can learn from Thailand’s disease tracking

By Mutiara Indriani, PhD Scholar, Australian National University
naruemon thabchumpon, Associate Professor in Politics, Chulalongkorn University
The COVID‑19 pandemic accelerated investment in health infrastructure across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Thailand.

Indonesia built over 600 COVID-19 testing labs between 2020 and 2021, expanded telehealth services, and introduced digital platforms to monitor diseases. However, these…The Conversation


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