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Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Authorities Target Booksellers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Leticia Wong, a former pro-democracy district councillor, at her bookstore in Hong Kong, June 20, 2025. © 2025 Chan Long Hei/AP Photo As the annual Hong Kong Book Fair opens this week, two of the city’s best-known independent bookstores, Elmbook and Luckwin, won’t be there. On July 2, authorities barred them from exhibiting. Soon after, Elmbook announced it would close on its 30th anniversary in April 2027, when its lease ends.While officials did not say why they barred the bookstores, Beijing-controlled media accused independent bookstores of selling books that…


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