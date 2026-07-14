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Human Rights Observatory

Global: States must push back against reprehensible US campaign to dismantle the ICC

By Amnesty International
In response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s announcement of a campaign to “systematically disable” the International Criminal Court’s “ability to operate”, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said:   “The Secretary of State’s reprehensible attack on the ICC is the latest in a series of escalating and existential assaults by the Trump administration […] The post Global: States must push back against reprehensible US campaign to dismantle the ICC appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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