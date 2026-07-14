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Human Rights Observatory

Here’s what’s at stake as BHP workers prepare for a historic strike

By Alexis Vassiley, Lecturer, School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
On Thursday, up to 200 workers at mining giant BHP’s Port Hedland export terminal will take protected industrial action for eight hours. This will mark the first strike action at the company’s iron division since 2000.

Port Hedland is home to the world’s largest bulk export port. It’s previously been estimated a full shutdown could cost BHP up to A$120 million…The Conversation


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