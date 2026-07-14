How much microplastic are we actually breathing in? Here’s what we do and still don’t know
By Ria Devereux, Research Fellow, Sustainability Research Institute, University of East London
Karina Corada-Pérez, Research Fellow, Sustainability Research Institute, University of East London
You’ve already inhaled thousands of microscopic particles today. Some will be dust, pollen or soot, and some are plastic. Microplastics – tiny fragments shed from clothes, tyres or packaging – have been found pretty much everywhere. They’re in oceans, soils, wildlife, remote mountaintops and deep-sea trenches and the atmosphere is no exception.
But how much plastic are we really breathing in? And should we be worried?
A modelling study published in the journal Nature…
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- Tuesday, July 14, 2026