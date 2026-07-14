How apocalyptic worldviews are moving from the fringes to the corridors of power
By Joscha Abels, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Institute of Political Science, University of Tübingen
Juliana Tappe Ortiz, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Institute of Political Science, University of Tübingen
It recently emerged that tech billionaire Peter Thiel is running a secret society that brings together fellow CEOs and billionaires with political leaders. Members reportedly include figures like Nato supreme commander Alexus Grynkewich and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner.
Thiel, a German-American entrepreneur and activist, was a co-founder of PayPal and software firm Palantir. Revelations about the…
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- Tuesday, July 14, 2026