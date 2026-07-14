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Human Rights Observatory

Unhoused people and wildlife are increasingly coming into contact. Here’s what can be done to protect them

By Sage Raymond, Graduate Research Fellow, Biological Sciences, University of Alberta
As homelessness increases around the world, more unhoused people are turning to parks and other urban green spaces to seek shelter. However, these places are also home to animals that live in and around urban areas.

This sets the stage for potentially dangerous interactions between humans and urban wildlife such as coyotes. Unhoused people face the risk of contracting disease from wild animals, while animals can be displaced by human presence.


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