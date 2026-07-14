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Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania’s foreign policy has changed. How it’s being shaped by domestic power struggles

By Georg Lammich, Senior Researcher, Institute of Political Science, University of Duisburg-Essen
Tanzania’s foreign policy has changed in the past five years. There is a clear break from the mood, tone and actions of President John Magufuli, who ran the country from 2015 until his death in 2021. His rule was marked by challenges to foreign investors, an emphasis on sovereignty, reduction in international engagement and withdrawal from important legal commitments.

His successor, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has adopted a different tone. Her administration has courtedThe Conversation


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